Aaghaz-e-Dosti urges India, Pak to reduce LoC tension

Rising Kashmir News
The youth-led voluntary initiative for Indo-Pak friendship, ‘Aaghaz-e-Dosti’Friday urged India and Pakistan to restore peace along the Line of Control (LoC).
Expressing concern over escalation of ceasefire violations, it said both the governments are capable to normalise the situation along the LoC through dialogue.
“We believe the governments of the two countries are capable enough to engage in dialogue and put in their best efforts to reduce these incidents of violations and cross-border firings till they stop happening at all,” youth-led voluntary initiative said.
“Such cross-border firings often become fatal to soldiers and civilians on both sides and both countries must understand the pain and suffering of these soldiers and civilians,” it said.
It warned that in the backdrop of ‘glorification of war’ in both the countries such ceasefire violations are more dangerous, it warned.
“Such ceasefire violations are more dangerous in India and Pakistan where there is a glorification of war and where common people love their country and its soldiers beyond all limits,” the initiative said.
It said another constituency of affected people was those living in border areas.
The initiative said even children had died after getting trapped in these firings while many houses had been made damaged on both sides.
Aaghaz-e-Dosti reminded both the countries that the 2003 ceasefire agreement that brought down ceasefire violations at the LoC.
However, it expressed hope that the meetings of two National Security Advisers (NSAs) would bring positive results foremost among which should be the cessation of hostilities along the borders.
The initiative appealed Governments of India and Pakistan to resume meeting of DGMOs and to remove heavy casualty arms and ammunition from front lines as its immediate availability and use would only result in more casualties.
It said the escalated incidents of ceasefire violations must be brought down with the efforts of the governments and the people of the two countries.
