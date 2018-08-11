Aadhaar enrolment in JK crosses 1 crore mark

Srinagar, August 10:
Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a major milestone in Aadhaar enrolment crossing 1 crore mark.
“10211893 Aadhaar enrolments have been generated in J&K so far registering an overall progress of 82%,” Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas, said while chairing a meeting to review the performance of various Registrars for Aadhaar working in J&K.
To give further push to the Aadhaar enrolment in J&K, Biswas, who is also the State Registrar for Aadhaar, set the deadline of 31 August 2018 for the Indian Postal Department to set up all the 87 enrolment centres in various post offices of the State. He complemented the Chief Post Master General for having operationalized 52centres during last one month.
Biswas also urged the State Level Bankers’ Committee to open additional enrolment centres in Shopian, Kargil and Leh districts, in addition to meeting the remaining target centres.
To fast-track operationalisation of Aadhaar enrolment centres in the State, Biswas asked the State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to prepare a roster for enrolment in designated schools and send operators to schools whenever required.
The senior representatives from UIDAI present at the meeting assured to get inactive Aadhaar kits activated at the earliest in the State.
Secretary IT informed that from October 2018, the paraphernalia in the State for Aadhaar enrolment might undergo a change, therefore adequate canvassing be done at the district, tehsil and village levels to mobilise residents who are yet to get themselves enrolled.
Earlier, in a presentation made at the meeting, regarding the status and progress of Aadhaar enrolment in J&K, Secretary, Information Technology was apprised that 730540 enrolments and updations were undertaken during the past six months and 481747 new Aadhaar numbers were generated during this period.
The meeting was informed that over 250 enrolment centres under the State Registrar, scattered across various districts in the State are engaged in enrolment and updation.
To universalise Aadhaar in the State, State Project Director, SSA, Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Services (MD-ICDS) and Indian Postal Department (IPD) and various Banks have also been designated as Registrars for Aadhaar enrolment.
ICDS with 110 portable enrolment facilities, post offices with 52 enrolment centres, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan with 50 centres and 130 enrolment centres in various banks are currently performing Aadhaar enrolment in the State, in addition to the State’s own arrangement.
Secretary IT complimented Mission Director ICDS for their efforts in door-to-door enrolment of 0-5 years old children for which Tabs have been provided and Aanganwadi workers trained. The ICDS has till date done 17349 door-to-door Aadhaar generations with 110 active devices.
Mission Director ICDS apprised that ICDS is procuring another 1500 tabs for extending door-to-door enrolment of 0-5 years children.
State Registrar Aadhaar directed that the activation of all the procured 390 tablets be completed by August 15 and 141 stationary enrolment centres be established by August 31 this year.