AAC workers hold rally to commemorate Molvi Farooq’s anniversary

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awami Action Committee (AAC) workers rally was held at its headquarters at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal in connection with the commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of its founder chairman, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq.

Hundreds of workers and AAC activists from valley attended the rally presided over by AAC chairman Mirwaiz Umar.

In a statement issued here AAC spokesperson said that paying tributes to their dear leader, AAC workers reiterated the pledge that they will pursue the path shown by their visionary martyred leader who throughout his life championed the cause of the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and was a great advocate of Indo Pakistan friendship. They said it was Shaheed e Millat who first proposed that dialogue among the stakeholders was an alternative and peaceful manner to end the conflict and usher peace and progress in the region for one and all. The workers said that they will continue to pursue the path of advocating peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and an end to the conflict that has consumed lakhs of human lives on all sides, especially the youth of Kashmir.

The rally said that after Zuhr prayers at Jamia Masjid tomorrow a peaceful procession will be taken out from Jamia Masjid to martyrs graveyard in Eidgah Srinagar led by chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in which people from all walks of life will participate with discipline to pay tribute to their leader and a peaceful rally will be held at eidgah later.