AAC to observe foundation day on June 20

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awami Action Committee (AAC) will be observing its 56th foundation day on June 20th, 2019 (Thursday) at AAC headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal.

All members of the organization will be present on the occasion.

In a statement AAC spokesperson said, the meeting will once again reiterate the party’s stand for resolution of Kashmir issue either through Implementation of UN resolutions or through dialogue among India Pakistan and people of entire J&K.

Members of the meeting will pledge to work towards this goal peacefully and also towards promoting amity and friendship between India and Pakistan for peace and prosperity in the entire region as was the dream of its founding president Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and AAC patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will address the gathering where the long journey of the organization, its contribution and the challenges ahead will be discussed, AAC spokesperson said.