March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AAC terms NIA notice to Mirwaiz as ‘attempt to harass’

A meeting of Awami Action Committee (AAC) leaders, activists and party workers was held at party headquarters here at Mirwaiz Manzil on Monday.
In a statement issued here AAC spokesperson said the meeting was held under the leadership of senior leader Muhammad Shafi Khan to discuss the NIA notice to the AAC patron and APHC (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asking him to present before NIA in New Delhi.
The meeting expressed serious concern over the NIA notice sent to ‘harass’ the Mirwaiz who is not just the political leader of people, but the Mirwaiz of Kashmir - an institution that has nurtured the spiritual and religious identity of Kashmir, doing great work in the social and educational upliftment of its people. “People of Kashmir have a great reverence and respect for the Mirwaiz and a deep emotional bond with him,” the spokesperson said.
He said AAC termed the NIA notice to Mirwaiz as a ‘direct interference in religious identity of Kashmir and an attempt to cause grief to the sentiment of lakhs of Kashmiri people.’
AAC said that the political stand of the party which the Mirwaiz heads is based on truth and represents the political sentiments of the people.
The participants of the meeting said they are firmly with their leader in this ‘attempt to harass’ him. They resolved that AAC will always continue to follow the path of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the people’s wishes. The participants said, “State government arbitrarily caged the Mirwaiz and on the other hand NIA is being used as a tool to build pressure on the APHC chief to force him into a submission.”
Those who participated in the meeting include Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Advocate Molvi Ashraf Ghulam Qadir Beigh, Mohd Yousuf Bhat and district and tehsil presidents.

 

