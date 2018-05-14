AAC remembers Abdul Salam Dalal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 13:
Awami Action Committee (AAC) Sunday paid rich tributes to prominent leader and Muslim Conference senior member Abdul Salam Dalal on his 59th anniversary.
To commemorate his anniversary, a function was organized at Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The function was attended by all the functionaries of AAC, besides various social and religious activists.
Highlighting contribution of Abdul Salaam Dalal, Mirwaiz said that he was a noble soul committed towards the Kashmir struggle and he worked honestly under the guidance and patronage of Muhajir-e-Milat, Molana Yousuf Shah. Mirwaiz said the unsung heroes like Dalal Sahib and many others continue to inspire us as this is the time for all of us to remain steadfast towards ongoing movement and take it to its logical conclusion.
The APHC chairman said it was the primary responsibility of the people of Kashmir including youth to protect the ‘mission of martyrs’ and many unsung heroes of resistance movement, the base of which has been laid down by our ancestors and martyrs over the past so many decades.
On the occasion, many ACC leaders including Ghulam Qadir Beigh, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad, Advocate Sheikh Yasir Rouf Dalal, Moulna Shamas Rehman and highlighted the political and social contribution of Abdul Salam Dalal towards Kashmir’s struggle.