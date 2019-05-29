AAC pays tributes to Yousuf Buch

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Tuesday held a condolence meeting at its headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal to pay tributes to Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf Buch, who passed away in New York.

In a statement AAC spokesperson said that late Buch who was a close aide of Mujahijir-e-Milat, Mufasir-e-Quran Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), and the deceased played a pivotal role towards the Kashmir’s movement for right to self-determination and deserves richest tributes for his great contributions that will always be remembered.

The AAC in a statement said the deceased studied in the historic Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam school and in 1953, he was sent to exile for speaking truth and pioneering peoples’ cause. The AAC said that deceased was later appointed as the Advisor of Mujahir-e-Milat in Pakistan administered Kashmir when Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) was the president of PaK. The AAC said that the departed soul also remained an advisor to the UN Secretary-General for 18 long years.

Later, funeral in absentia was also offered in favor of deceased Buch at historic Jamia Masjid at Zohr in which a large number of people participated.