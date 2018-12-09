AAC, Hurriyat (M) activists hold candlelight protest

Srinagar:
In view of the ongoing Human Rights Week, Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists on call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) today held a candlelight protest at Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar in which a number of people also participated.
According to a statement issued here, the protestors raised the slogans—demanding end to “human rights abuse in Kashmir region.’ The spokesperson said that the “protest by Hurriyat and ACC workers, activists marked the sixth day of ongoing protests held in length and breadth of Kashmir valley to aware the world community about the gross human rights violations unleashed on the people of Kashmir.”
AFSPA causing destruction in Kashmir: Soz
Urges Director CWHRI to lead anti-AFSPA campaign in Kashmir
Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday appealed Director, Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative to lead a vigorous movement for repealing of AFSPA from Kashmir.
The former minister said that “AFSPA has been causing death and destruction in Kashmir since when it was imposed more than 27 years ago.”
Soz in a letter to Director Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative, Sanjoy Hazarika, urged him that he should lead a strong movement in India for revocation of AFSPA.
He said he has pointed out to Hazarika about pernicious provisions under section 4 of draconian law, under which even an ordinary soldier, without being accountable can do anything.
“He can cause death of any person or destroy any property or do anything he likes to do at the spur of the moment in which he feels any harm is going to come to his/her,” Soz said.
“I explained to Hazarika that since he (s0z) has himself found that AFSPA was harmful and it violated human rights enormously, I appealed to him to raise a strong movement for repealing the AFSPA,” he said.
Congress leader said, he further explained to him in the communication that among other things, the prominent Jurist Fali Nariman, whom he had met last month, had suggested organizing a movement to replace this draconian law.
Soz said, “I reminded Hazarika that he was himself in agreement with the perception of a very large section of people in India that this AFSPA had deeply alienated Kashmiri’s with the Union of India. Soz urged Hazarika to come forward for leading a strong movement to repeal AFSPA from Kashmir.