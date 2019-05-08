AAC holds meet, finalizes Martyrs’ Week program

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting of Awami Action Committee (AAC), Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid and Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam was held under the chairmanship of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to finalise the program in connection with the upcoming Hafta-e-Shahadat (martyr’s week) commencing from May 16, to pay rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Milat Moulana Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq (RA) and the martyrs of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990.

In a statement issued here, all the members of the AAC, Anjuman-e-Auqaf and Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam were present in the meeting who deliberated upon giving final touches to the program in connection with observing the 29th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Milat and Hawal martyrs. All the participants stated that as per the tradition, this year also, martyr’s week will be observed with the same passion and zeal. The day-wise program of martyr’s week will, however, be issued separately.