AAC delegation visits slain Noorbagh youth’s family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
On the directions of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committe patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a delegation Saturday visited the house of slain Muhammad Saleem Malik who was killed during a cordon at Noorbagh here earlier on Thursday. The delegation comprising Muhstaq Sufi, Peer Ghulam Nabi, Muhamamd Yousuf Bhatand Muhammmad Sidiq Hazar offered Fateha prayers for Malik and extended solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.
The delegation also conveyed a condolence message of AAC patron Mirwaiz Umar to slain’s father Muhammad Yaqoob Malik stating that ‘forces in Kashmir were killing our youth under the garb of AFSPA and other special powers granted to them.’
Meanwhile, AAC in a statement denounced the ‘harassment of political leaders and activists ahead of the so called civic polls stating that under the garb of CASOs , killing and maiming youth, the government is filling jails with the resistance leaders to ensure polls are held under the barrel of gun. The fact remains that people of Kashmir have already rejected the election drama enacted by Delhi through its military presence.’
AAC also condemned the alleged torching of house of slain militant Sameer Ahmed Bhat in Pulwama by the government forces and termed it highly ‘undemocratic and unjustified act that deserves strongest form of condemnation.’
AAC expressed its serious concern over the ‘criminal silence’ adopted by the world community over the human rights violations being committed by the forces present in Kashmir. It said, “People of Kashmir despite ultimate repression are committed to achieve their right to self determination.”