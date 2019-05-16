AAC announces Hafta-e-Shahadat program schedule

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paying glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) and the Martyrs’ of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) Wednesday renewed its pledge to carry forward the mission of martyrs. The AAC also announced Hafta-e-Shahadat (martyrs’ week) programs commencing from May 18.

In a statement issued here, AAC spokesperson said that on May 18 (Saturday), the martyrs’ week will commence with the recitation of holy Quran at all the district and Tehsil headquarters of AAC across Kashmir from 11 am onwards amid special prayers for the Shaheed-e-Milat and martyrs of Hawal, Shaheed Hurriyat and all martyrs of Kashmir while as Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid will organize a Husn-e-Qirat completion at the historic Jamia Masjid.

May 19 (Sunday): A seminar will be organised by APHC (M) at its headquarters at Rajbagh where in all the Hurriyat leaders will speak and pay rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Milat (RA), Shaheed Hurriyat and martyrs of Hawal massacre.

May 20 (Monday): Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam will organize a seminar at the auditorium of Islmia Higher secondary School Rajouri Kadal under the title—“Amal Say Zindagi Banti hai Janat Bhi, Jahanam Bhi”. On the occasion, a special issue of Shaheed-e-Milat number 2019will also be released. On the same day, AAC will also hold a worker’s rally at this Rajouri Kadal headquarters in memory of martyrs.

May 21 (Tuesday): A complete shutdown will be observed across Kashmir in memory of Shaheed-e-Milat, martyrs of Hawal massacre and Shaheed Hurriyat Khawaja Abul Gani Lone and all the martyrs of Kashmir struggle while as after the Zuhr prayers, a congregational Fateh Khawani will be held at martyr’s graveyard Eidgah where Hurriyat leaders will address the people and take a pledge to carry on the peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, for the first time since past 28 years, the state administration has denied the permission to doctors for taking part in the free medical camp and blood donation camp that used to be set up outside Jamia Masjid.

AAC spokesman said hundreds of people would get benefited by the free medical camp where patients were also distributed free medicine but ironically the state administration without giving any reason, has denied permission to the State health department from attending the camp, which is very unfortunate.