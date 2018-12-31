AAC announces 5 days reaction program

Mirwaiz to lead Zuhr prayers today, assess situation
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 30:
Patron Awami Action Committee (AAC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday chaired a crucial meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil, Nigeen here to discuss the recent attempt at violation of the pulpit of Jamia Masjid Srinagar by a “bunch of goons”.
Terming it as shocking, the participants said this anti-Islamic act has greatly hurt the religious sentiments of people across the state, a statement said adding that the participants strongly condemned it.
“Such a ploy will not be tolerated by the people at any cost as they hold the mosque and its pulpit in great reverence and regard,” the participants said adding that the pulpit of Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been the centre for representing the religious identity and social and political aspirations of people of Kashmir since past many decades and will continue to do so. “No matter how many conspiracies are hatched by agencies backed goons and miscreants, all will be defeated,” they in a statement said.
The participants of the meeting added, “Since day one, numerous conspiracies were hatched to weaken the voices emanating from the historic Jamia Masjid but time is witness that all such conspiracies were defeated by the people who have a great religious and sentimental attachment with the grand masjid and its pulpit.”
Terming the Friday’s incident as an act of violation of the sanctity of the mosque that deserves highest form of condemnation, the participants said that “enough is enough” and that these elements who are misusing the name of Islam and creating indiscipline and anarchy are actually defaming the Kashmir struggle by indulging in such acts and helping the adversary.
The participants of the meeting reiterated that “nobody will be allowed to play with the people’s movement for the right to self-determination that has the blood and sweat of lakhs of people at its back and that no such act (the one witnessed on Friday) will be tolerated again”.
In the meeting, it was decided that in connection with this incident of sacrilege, on Monday, December 31, Mirwaiz will offer Zuhr prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid and will take stock of the situation on the ground.
Mirwaiz will also chair another meeting on Wednesday at 2 pm after which Asr prayers will be offered at the Jamia Masjid that will be followed by cleansing the mosque in which volunteers, locals, and the members of Anjuman-e-Auqaf will take part.
“It was also decided that Friday, January 4, will be observed as (Youm-e-Taqadus) where resistance leadership and religious scholars will address people in the mosque besides condemning this act of sacrilege committed by some anti-Islam elements,” AAC spokesperson said in a statement.