A wife’s only desire: To see ailing husband home

‘I don’t have means to travel to Delhi, am hardly able to make ends meet’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 27:
For the past year and a half, Kaiser Bashir has had an uphill task of not only managing the day-to-day affairs of her family on her own but her biggest disquiet is the deteriorating health of her husband.
Her husband Peer Saifullah is a Hurriyat leader associated with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Syed Ali Geelani, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
On July 2017, Saifullah, who has been diagnosed of brain tumor, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with seven other Hurriyat activists in connection with its probe into the “funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir valley”.
On January 18, the health of Saifullah deteriorated to the extent that he felt unconscious and had a fall in the bathroom in Tihar Jail.
The news of Saifullah’s deteriorating health has shaken Kaiser, who now only has one desire - to see her husband home.
“I don’t know how to express myself. The news of his (Saifullah’s) health has broken me. He was already on medication after getting operated for brain tumor,” Kaiser says.
Recalling the moment when she received the call about the unconsciousness of Saifullah, Kaiser said she immediately made a call to the relatives of the people lodged at Tihar Jail along with her husband to know about his whereabouts.
“I become so desperate that I ringed everyone who I knew had someone at Tihar Jail, hoping that if anyone might be in Delhi, they can visit my husband in the jail,” Kaiser says.
She says that due to his fall (in bathroom), Saifullah had hurt his back and was currently moving around on a wheelchair.
Facing the huge financial constraints, Kaiser has never travelled to New Delhi to meet her husband.
“It is that five minutes call that every prisoner gets twice a week that I am able to talk with my husband,” Kaiser says. “I don’t have means to travel to Delhi and I’m hardly able to make ends meet.”
Recalling a conversation she had with her husband over phone, she says: “He was sounding so ill. He is not getting any medical care in the jail. Despite his grave health condition, he wasn’t shifted to any hospital but taken to a nearby dispensary.”
If Saifullah’s deteriorating health was not enough for Kaiser to deal with, her only son Faisal Bashir, who studies in 7th standard, was also not keeping well after his father’s arrest.
According to the family, Faisal is showing symptoms of depression and Kaiser says he hardly talks with anyone now a days.
“He has stopped showing his emotions. He always remains quiet. I am also worried about him,” she says. “Understand my circumstances. Only God knows how I am living all by myself.”
Listening to the conversation in a corner, Faisal hesitant to open up, murmurs, “Please release my father.”