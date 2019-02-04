A valley where hearts are always hurt not won

Mohammad Ilyas
Conflict has been a salient aspect of human experiences for ages. It has existed globally between nations, locally among cultural groups, in didactic relationships, and within individuals.
Efforts to resolve, rise above, and transform conflict have been met with a myriad of challenges comprised of systematic, cultural, and individual variables that must be addressed in order to realize the progress.
Talking particularly about Kashmir, the conflict has led to suffering, displacement, disappearance, victimization of women and torture which were persistently inflicted along with the killing of innocent people in the crossfire.
Moreover, search operations, crackdowns, frequent curfews, arrest, torture, firing, shelling and the implementation of draconian laws etc. have become the day to day phenomena of conflict in the Valley.
These terrible situations have devastating impact on the overall development of the Jammu and Kashmir. This conflict has not only taken the valuable human lives but also shaken the overall economy, education and development of the valley.
Factually, it led to huge-scale migration of traders, artisans, political workers, doctors, engineers, students and research scholars. It has been severely affected trade, agriculture, banking, industries, communication, transport and most importantly provision of education.
We must not ignore the valuable contribution that education can make as an efficient means to promote reconciliation and peace.
Peoples of this vary region are facing existential crises because every day an inhabitant is consumed in this ongoing strife between armed men and unarmed civilians, resulting in loss of breadwinners who leave their families behind in lurch.
Indian constitution guarantees everyone right to life under Article 21, what happens to this article in a particular area of conflict where brutal acts like AFSPA gives powers to armed men to shoot anybody dead on mere suspicion and no law in the country allow one to be prosecuted.
Comparatively in India, Indian constitution says that even before arrest you have to produce a warrant; but in Kashmir they don’t have to produce warrant, they come to your house at any time; morning, noon or even at midnight, have right to kill you, shoot you, rape you.
This is what is happening in our most beautiful part of South Asia called Kashmir. And this situation of deaths and destructions is very beautifully expressed by a Kashmiri poet:
I cannot drink water; it is mingled with the blood of young men
Who have died up in the mountains
I cannot look at the sky; it is no longer blue; but painted red
I cannot listen to the roar of gushing streams
It reminds me of wailing mothers next to the blood ridden body of her son
I cannot listen to the thunder of clouds; it reminds me of the bomb blasts
I feel the green of my garden has faded perhaps it too mourns
I feel the sparrow and cuckoo are silent perhaps they too are sad
The story doesn’t end here, in recent years more than 6000 people, mostly teenagers have lost their eyesight fully or partially after being struck by the pellets fired by security forces to control demonstrations in different districts of Kashmir region (Aljazeera).
The 18 months-old Hiba is the latest and youngest pellet gun victim whose eye is badly hit by pellet has left her parents in a fear that what her future will be like.
What can be more painful for a Kashmiri mother that her apple of the eyes is in immense pain who doesn’t even know how to express?
Ironically, the Indian side says Kashmir is an integral part and the counter argument from the Pakistani’s has always been that Kashmir is our jugular vein.
Pakistan and India over the last 70 years have not succeeded to overcome the anguish, harm and damage it has been causing to the general population. Whether it’s the 1990s rebellion or the 2008, 2010, 2016, and now the bloodbath of 2018, only young and innocent Kashmiri’s have died or left disabled.
Another face of this unending violence in the Valley of mourners is human rights violations. The excessive pressure of security forces has resulted in human right violations in Kashmir.
The movement of these so called security groups inside the communities, villages and habitation areas is characterized by the strain of life under constant vigilance, restriction of movement and frequent harassments leading to direct violation of civil and political rights.
Incidents like these and brutalities done by the security agencies are sowing seeds of Kashmir dispute in the hearts and minds of young Kashmiri kids who had not witnessed the 1990s insurgency.
Drawing attention of the readers who are not inhabitants of the particular conflict torn region, imagine, your city where you are living today locked down for months, where your children can not go to educational institutions and are sitting at homes at the times when they are supposed to sit for their examinations, the schools in valley have been changed into interrogation centers, some have been burnt and some have been locked due to chaotic environment.
You cannot go to your jobs, communication and information services are snapped down for months, you cannot move from streets, you see burning tyres everywhere on the streets. This is exactly what is happening in Kashmir valley during these uprisings.
No one is able to get in or get out, these are the situations of complete shutdowns and unfortunately none of the so called national media is covering this.
Apex governing officials at central level as well as at state level uses social media frequently, whether it is for congratulating athletes and sportsmen for their success or the condemnation of voices raised by the minorities.
But the continuous curfew and the killings in Kashmir didn’t wake them up. There is no end to the pain, agony, anguish, torture and killings of civilians in this paradise turned hell.
Consequently, Kashmir conflict generates a deeper and wider impact on all sections of Kashmiri society. The need of the hour for every stakeholder is to indulge in a constructive dialogue and look for a permanent solution to the problem.
If England can give Scotland an option to choose between United Kingdom and Independent Scotland, why cannot India and Pakistan.
Calling Kashmir an integral part or Jugular vein without realizing the human cost of the conflict is not going to ensure solution to this problem.
Ultimately, the most important tool for peace building and reconciliation is the building and strengthening of broken relationships. And everyone must realize that from despair, we must seek out hope.
From indignity, we must seek honor. From the depths of our collective sorrow, we can be a force for positive change in our region. Can we do it? I believe so.
Author is Research Scholar at NIEPA, New Delhi
mohammadilyas@niepa.ac.in