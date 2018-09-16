A summer of feasts and funerals

The confluence of tragedies and celebrations has virtually become the hallmark of Kashmir life
The confluence of tragedies and celebrations has virtually become the hallmark of Kashmir life
Nasir Ahmed
ahmed3s.nasir@gmail.com
Few days back, picture of a bride in Sopore covering her grief-stricken face by her hands, with fresh traditional bridal henna make up appeared in almost all local newspapers telling a thousand painful stories of the state of tragedy Kashmir is living along.
On her wedding day, the henna treated hands of the girl would otherwise be spread out for cameras and mobile phone of delightful friends to be pictured and filmed and relished and cherished for long time to come.
But the festivity had changed into tragedy as the news of the young son of the family having been killed during a gunfight reached the house just the day his sister was to enter the wedlock.
The family had to receive the blood soaked body of their young son hours before the motorcade of the groom reached the house. The tragedy overtook the festivity and the burial of the son had to be performed before sending the daughter away with her groom. Reading about the incident made my gloomy as I set out to my routine for the day.
Same evening somewhere in the distant neighbourhood the celebrations of yet another marriage were at full bloom. The noise as well as the music reached as far as my room. Even the fragrance of the Wazwan could be felt if one had a sensitive sense of smell.
The evening later exploded into intolerable sounds of fireworks with dazzling lights and high volume music. The baraat had arrived to a thunderous welcome. Another spell of fireworks late in the midnight announced the departure of the groom with the bride. It was almost a sleepless night for the entire locality.
The summer of 2018 had in abundance the likes of the tragedy which fell upon the Sopore family, and the celebrations and feasting at different ceremonies related to marriages, which seemed to be relatively plentiful this season.
Feasts and the funerals have been more than co prevalent this summer and it looked as if we have accepted the tragedies as normal way of life and pledged not to budge an inch on our feasting and festivity, particularly associated with the marriages. The confluence of tragedies and celebrations has virtually become the hallmark of Kashmir life.
Death does not come to us the way it comes to all others elsewhere. It may be a ubiquitous part of life that everyone will experience at some point of time; we in Kashmir have it knocking at our doors all the time.
Throughout the course of the summer we kept on witnessing a recurring loss of our budding youth. We kept on receiving our young men in body bags who chose the path they thought was their way of life. Or happened to cross the line the killers have drawn for us in our own home places.
Every death brings with it the ultimate grief after initial stages of disbelief, depression, anger and acceptance.
However, we are very quick at going through these stages to the eventual point of forgetting. Gone are the days when even years after we have lost some loved one, small things would remind us of them and trigger a few moments of reminiscing and grief. Not anymore.
It is not that we don’t mourn the dead or there are no tears at the funerals or immediately after. But we have just made our selves awkward when we have mega feasts even when the crying has not stopped in the neighbourhood or somewhere around.
While it’s expected that there will be a lot of tears for a funeral all across, this isn’t always the case. Unmoved as we are, the partying, the festivities and the feasts continue unabated. The tragic part of the story is that all of us acknowledge that those falling to the bullets do not have any personal agenda to die. Theirs’ is our collective cause, we may agree or not.
All along the year, almost every day we woke up to the news that a particular area has been cordoned and the gun fight has broken out.
We knew that few of the youngsters are trapped inside the cordon choosing not to surrender and getting killed. We know that the people in the area come out in thousands and take back the bodies of few more young men and dozens of wounded.
The stories went on and on and we hardly saw any day during the entire course of the year when such tragedies didn’t struck us and consumed young boys in huge numbers in the process.
It is not that people don’t cry because they bottle up their emotions. Fact of the matter is that we have just mastered the art of living our own way without giving a damn to the situation we live in.
So, what if we have the swords of death and destruction, rape and molestation, arrests and disappearances, raids and cordons always hanging over our heads? We just grieve in our way, and that doesn’t always involve crying. Crying may be a human reaction to pain. We do cry but always feel better at the end of it. It looks as if the death of a loved one is the ultimate motivator and helps us to carry on with our festivities and feastings.
Those dead were the loved ones indeed, but of someone else, not ours. Thus the intensity of grief stops overnight. Condolence calls immediately become less frequent.
For us the grief, if any, for a loss of life or lives in the neighbourhood is always for a short period of time, whatever may be the scale of the loss. We don’t have the habit to die of a broken heart; neither do we lose our desire to live our choicest style.
We fear that grieving may lead to criticism from those around us. Hence just after few moments of grief over the day to day tragedies, it’s expected that we will return to normal and be back to festivities normally again.
What we conveniently forget is that there will never be that person again who left in a crowded funeral procession. Some family has lost someone they cared about deeply. That someone was to shape what they would be and carve out a path that their life would take. Without that person it’s easy for the family to become lost.
Unfortunately, these emotions remain confined to those few only who are the primary victims. We conveniently forget that that grief demands attention and mourning. The demand is much higher given that Kashmir tragedies are collective in nature.
Unfortunately, in our case all losses accept our own are insignificant and every catastrophe buries the memories of earlier one deeper and deeper.
Whereas the tragedies like that of Sopore continued unabated all along the year, the reverberations and the deliciousness of the Wazwan have been more than prevalent this summer. Every other day there would a feast of a Nishene, MenzRaat, Yenevoul, Vathal, PhirSaal, SatiumDoh and PhireKhabaretc across the valley.
The occasions may be any, the magnificence of the feast as special as Wazwan takes on each one of us as it comes complimented with ever increasing add-ons to make it more enticing rich, fulsome, robust and spicy. The delicacies served in the todays’ Wazwan are just mouth-watering and no wonder we wait for hours together to lay our hand on the mega platter to devour our share of the bounty.
The mega meal looks like a grandiose magnum opus. However, more often than not, during the waiting period there are discussions on that particular day’s encounter and the number of dead and wounded. Mobile phones come handy to know about the exact extent of death and damage and everybody contributes with his inputs from the internet.
However, the sumptuous platter laden with freshest mutton in traditional presentation and prototype, always exhibiting a characteristic flavour and hot freshness puts an immediate end to the discussions.
With all the ingredients meticulously decorated on the mega plate, and each individual piece garnished with its unique flavour and the melt-in-your-mouth quality attractive enough for all of us to dig instantly into the heap and forget today’s killings till the next encounter takes place.
The light, fresh and sweet ice cream is a perfect palate cleanser after the mass of food we just gorged on, ensuring we finished the meal with the flavour of summer in our mouth.
Having devoured one’s portion of the mound of food, it is time to relax and undo a few shirt buttons and sometimes one or two of the trousers as well. Back home, the evening news and the debates on the television channels would fill the lazy evenings.
After cursing the channels for anti-Kashmir propaganda and sharing few pictures of the day on Facebook it is time to say good night. There is a Maharzasaal the evening next. Hope there is no encounter in the vicinity to spoil the occasion.