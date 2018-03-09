‘A successful woman is one who can build firm foundation with bricks thrown at her’

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
“A successful woman is one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks thrown at her,” says Ishrat Novsheri who has chosen architecture as her career and is in the profession since past two years.
Hailing from the Soura area of the Srinagar, she says that everything is possible if there is a true commitment behind that. She owns her own office at Dalgate known as “Nowshera Associates” where 6-7 girls are currently working with her. She was awarded in 2005 by government for her architecture, designed for the famous handicraft market “Kashmir Haat” which is located in the heart of the city.
When Ishrat started her schooling, she had great interest towards designing and drawing and her parents expected that she may become an engineer like her brother.
Ishrat says after her 12th class examinations, it was not difficult to pursue her studies in architecture as her mind and heart were already ready for that.
Her father was a Civil Engineer and she feared that he may force her to pursue studies in the same field but it was totally different when her parents support in her dream, she says.
After that, she was enrolled for Bachelors in Architecture which is five years course at Karnataka University in 1999, because in J&K there was no such college that time providing such bachelors course.
Despite facing many difficulties Ishrat did not look back and continued her journey.
After that she got many job offers to work in other Indian states but love towards motherland forced her to work in the Kashmir valley and serve her own people.
She says after that she worked with many famed architects of Kashmir and under their guidance, she got an opportunity to work on projects in the Srinagar city.
She says that apart from traditional, she also had interest in contemporary Islamic architecture.
“I feel proud that I have designed architect work for both Masjids and shrines also in north Kashmir, she says.
“From my designs I want to promote every local thing that is made here like wood carving, to promote Kashmiri designs and heritage rather than using importing things,” Ishrat says.
She believes that local architects know in depth the weather conditions; culture and house style of Kashmir and can serve them in the better way.
Now people have become aware and they consult us before going for any construction because architect uses the space which a normal mason cannot do, she says.
She believes that there is a good scope in this field because people have become now aware and they are coming forward.
Apart from Kashmir, she is also getting orders from outside states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand for special designs for houses, hotels situated at hill stations.
Ishrat believes that parents should not force their choices on their children because everyone has their own interest and taste.
Working with the men dominated is a challenge itself but she says that during the span of 20 years she had not faced anywhere gender bias.
