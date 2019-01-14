A science graduate who became Al Badr Op Chief

Javid SofiShopian, Jan 13:
Zeenat-ul-Islam alias Zee Shah and Usman had tryst with three militant groups, Al-Badar, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Zeenat, a science graduate, developed links with militants in October 2005 and started operating in the frontier district of Kupwara for around three years.
He was arrested in 2008 for being associated with Al-Badr militant group after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA).
After he was released, he married and became a father.
Islam again joined militant ranks on November 27, 2015 and became associated with LeT but soon he turned to HM and became its District Commander for Shopian.
An A category militant, Zeenat had escaped gunfights a couple of times.
He escaped a gunfight on April 1, 2018 at Draggad village when 12 militants and four civilians were killed in Draggad and Kacchidora villages.
On May 2, 2018 he escaped from a gunfight in Turkwangam village of Shopian in which a house was razed and a youth, Ummar Kumar died in the firing by the government forces at protesters.
He was believed to be an IED expert.
His family and residents in Sugan faced harassment and vandalisation of their houses and orchards when an Army vehicle came under an IED attack on the Turkwangam-Zainapora road injuring four Army men on May 28, 2018.
Recently, Zeenat joined Al-Badar as its operational chief vowing to strengthen its carders in a video which went viral on social media.
A police official said they had being tracking his movement from November 2018 and though they got inputs about his presence at two different locations earlier too, he could not be trapped.
Saturday evening he was killed in a gunfight along with his aide, Shakeel Ahmad Dar, at Khatpora area of Kulgam.