A policy at odds

Rising Kashmir report titled “JK Environment Policy 2018 draft contradicts Master Plan 2035 draft” that was published on Thursday brings out one of the most basic failures of government departments – lack of coordination. The report indicates that the draft produced by one department squarely contradicts the draft produced by the other. Although it is a welcome development that the state might have the first-ever policy to protect the environment, how other projects and plans of the government are affected by all that has been proposed needs to be seen and taken into account. So far the government does not have an impressive track record on the implementation of policies. Consider the drug policy that took years to come into effect, it didn’t seem to make the slightest change in the issues that were raised when the policy was in the offing. The criticism on Master Plans and the lopsided development in the state does not need any special emphasis. The government itself has been found erring while flouting the building rules and Master Plan recommendations. The fiasco that the erstwhile Master Plan turned out to be in the wake of massive floods in year 2014, the blame was mostly put on numerous encroachments that had taken place right on the watch of authorities. The pitfalls in Srinagar Master Plan were hardly mentioned and the authorities who are supposed to advise the government on such critical issues have never been called for questioning. What will be the fate of the environmental policy when the biggest hurdle is the government itself whose one department, as quoted by concerned environmentalists “plans to destroy what the policy seeks to protect.” Lack of coordination among the government departments and other agencies under government’s control has been mooted in a number of government’s dysfunctional initiatives. It is the job of the state administration to ensure that the departments and different authorities are in sync and do not become counterproductive. A simple case was shared by a reader who in his response to the shortage of drinking water said that the pipelines were sanctioned by one department but the other department (R&B) did not allow digging of the road and with the result people had to suffer. While it is necessary that departments work autonomously, but coordination among them in many cases cannot be overlooked. However, the main concern concerned people and environmentalists have is – whether the policy will serve any purpose or meet the same fate as other obsolete ones.