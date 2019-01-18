A morning with Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

Ravi Nitesh
It was a usual Sunday morning but instead of sitting at my place and reading newspapers in detail or replying e-mails and scrolling through social media channels, I was heading towards Nizamuddin West, very near to the famous shrine of HazratNizamuddinChishty.
But my destination was centre for peace and spirituality where I was going to meet a maulana, who was highly regarded by many and I had heard about him many times even earlier. This maulana is a 93 year old MaulanaWahiduddin Khan who still in this age seems young with his vibrant personality and voice. He comes to this centre every Sunday and give a session.
This Sunday routine of session is fixed in his schedule that he is following since many years and people from all walks of life come to listen him when he address the audience and at the same time he address thousands of people across globe through this live session on his facebook page which has more than four lacs subscribers.
I was listening him patiently. CPS volunteers were all set with all silence to listen. Few had come there from Mumbai and Karnataka to meet him. His team member and CPS coordinator Rajat asked him before start, Maulana, what would be the topic today?’.
After a minute silence, Maulana replied ‘New age’. Then he started with a verse from holy Quran to interpret it in context of new age.
He started with the line that change has come to this world. He talked about technological development also and gave example that during his first air journey in 1976, he found on airports that washrooms were named as ‘for Disable’, while now it is renamed as ‘For Differently abled’.
He explained that it reflects the change in our thoughts as well as in technology where human developed such facilities when physical disability won’t become a barrier. He told people to follow peace and ideas of peace.
He explained that violence and war were old techniques when people, groups, communities were trying to show their power through violent means, through arms, bombs, swords etc. but now with the development, power is shifted in peace and violence must be obsolete.
He gave examples from World War Two after which countries like Japan and Germany evolved themselves as strong countries not by means of violence, but through peaceful advancements without being stuck with ‘history’. History is not for taking revenge, instead it is a medium of learning and building ourselves.
MaulanaSahab explained it as ‘Replanning’ which he told very important part of life. He also argued that one must not assume something based on any face value or surface knowledge instead, must learn and practice to have deep sense to think more and more.
There were many online viewers of his session and besides many comments, there were questions from people across the globe who follow him and MaulanaSahab replied their questions. During this session, it was first time when I realized that interpretation is what is actually important and practical in terms of teachings.
When at the end of session, I met him and talked about need of peace between India and Pakistan, he immediately responded that he supports all efforts of peace as he never considered violence and war as option.
He described that present day wars and conflicts across the globe have stakes of people who are doing business of arms as they would never desire end of conflicts, but any thoughtful society, community or country must invest its energy in peace as peace is the future.
This year he also gave his message to peace calendar of Aaghaz-e-Dosti. Peace calendar includes twelve paintings (six from India and six from Pakistan) made by school students of both sides on the theme ‘India-Pakistan Peace and Friendship’. This was started by Aaghaz-e-Dosti which is an Indo-Pak Friendship Initiative and running since the year 2012.
In its seventh year, peace calendar will be released on coming 20th January at India International Centre in Delhi where a discussion on ‘Sharing of Hopes’ would also be organised. As the calendar also carries messages of twelve eminent persons from India and Pakistan, this calendar has one message from Maulanasahab which reads:
Just as a calendar starts from January and not from December, so also does friendship begins from the beginning and not from the end. Friendship is like a fully grown tree which started as a sapling.
Your approach must therefore be realistic and not emotional. The right approach will take you to your destination, while the wrong approach will derail you. The right beginning inevitably leads to the right end. This is an eternal law of nature."
We hope that teachings of Maulanasahab would spread more and we will learn more through his many more sessions to live our lives with all peace and practices of non-violence.
