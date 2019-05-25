A Masjid for 24 Nimazis

May 25, 2019 | IrfanYattoo

Regal Gali Masjid among world’s three smallest Masjids

The three-storied Masjid at Regal Lane here is one of the three smallest Masjids in the world.

The Masjid can accommodate around 24 Nimazis at a time.

Situated adjacent to the Pratap Park, popularly known as Regal Gali Masjid, it was built 51 years ago in 1968 by a local trader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan.

The Masjid was rebuilt in 2014 by the local traders when floods damaged it.

According to records, the “world’s smallest Masjid”, built over 16 square meter, is inside Fathegarh, the fort of Bhopal state.

Daniel McCrohan of Lonely Planet paced the floor and estimates its interior dimensions to be 16 square metres, smaller than another “world’s smallest Masjid” of 25 square metres built in 2002 at NaberezhnyeChelny in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, in honour of those who fought Ivan the Terrible.

However, Regal Gali Masjid is built over even lesser land, 10 square meters.

ArifBeigh, a local trader at Regal Chowk told Rising Kashmir that before 2014, the Masjid was single-storied and used to accommodate only 12 Nimazis.

“In 2014, when floods hit Kashmir, this Masjid was also damaged and was rebuilt by local traders and shopkeepers in 2015 into a 3-storied one,” Beigh said.

The Masjid is divided into three concrete storeys; the ground floor is used for ablution, where two to three persons can simultaneously perform ablution while the remaining two floors are used for prayers.

Another local trader, Bashir Ahmad said the Masjid is the smallest Masjid in Srinagar.

“During winters, the local traders and shopkeepers offer three times prayers - Dhur, Asr and Magrib - in the Masjid and in summers Isha prayers are also held in the Masjid,” Ahmad said.

According to Ahmad, it is the smallest Masjid in Srinagar, in which only 24 worshipers including the Imam can offer prayers.

“The Masjid is built over an area of less than 10 square metres,” Ahmad said.

To curb the cases of theft, the Masjid administration has also installed CCTV cameras.

Presently, Regal Lane traders and shopkeepers are taking care of the maintenance of the Majid including a stipend to the part-time Imam.

