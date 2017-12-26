‘A Kashmiri has no right to meet his child, wife’

AgenciesIslamabad, Dec 25:
As alleged Indian spy caught in Pakistan Kulbushan Jadhav interacted with his family in Pakistan foreign office on Monday, JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin’s Malik, Mushaal Mullick, said Kashmiri has no right to meet his child and wife.
Mushaal said that while Pakistan was allowing Indian spy Kalbushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on humanitarian grounds, India has “kept her and their daughter from meeting Malik for the past three years.”
Shortly after the family of Yadav landed in Pakistan capital Islamabad, Mullick said in a video message: “A Kashmiri has no right to meet his wife and child; he is being treated worse than a proclaimed terrorist."
"Is this what India is, on one hand it approached the International Court of Justice to save Jadhav, who is a proclaimed terrorist, while on the other this champion of human rights treats Kashmiris worse than terrorists,” she said.
"The lives of Kashmiris have no value and we have no rights just because we are struggling against India in a fight for freedom. This leaves a question for the world as well as India," she added.
Mullick had last year urged the United Nations to take notice of “human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.”
