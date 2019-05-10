A humane society

May 10, 2019 |

Change being an inevitable law, societies keep on changing and evolving. Over a period of time they imbibe new influences and pressures. They show signs of growth, progress, advancement and decay. This phenomenon is perpetual. Progress in any society is not measured only in terms of better living conditions, fulfillment of goals like happiness and freedom to express, obviously within some parameters as not to hinder the growth or well being of others. Some important parameters that have been identified as markers of the growth of any society are moral values, adherence to ethics and the concept of justice. If the society is morally upright but weak in administrating justice, the society can’t be called a just society; similarly, if any society upholds the concept of justice but is weak at ethical or moral plank, the society is again flawed. Kashmir society is no exception. Our society has been subjected to outside influences too. With evils including corruption, drugs, sexual harassment, frauds, etc eating the vitals of society almost everywhere, there is a need for concerted efforts by leaders across the spectrum and ideological divides to prevent the society from being consumed by decadence. The character of Kashmir vale, which has been the social, cultural and political epicenter of the state for ages, has always had a puritan element. Irrespective of the faiths, people of Kashmir have been described in popular treatises as docile and the most tolerant in the region. It has been substantiated recently when people of Kashmir outside the state where targeted by political fringes, yet the same people welcomed all at their home turf. It is a great example in times when right-wing politics and exclusive political agendas have been the norm. Over the years there has been no report in Kashmir valley for mistreating or victimizing any group or individuals based on social differences. On the contrary, we have slew of reports suggesting the bonhomie between people of different faiths, mostly in the hour of the need, for instance during floods of 2014, during medical emergencies, during social occasions like marriages and funerals. Irrespective of how the external elements paint the picture of people of Kashmir, the truth is inalterable. People of Kashmir must retain this character, as it is invaluable and transcends the boundaries set by people only. The element of Insaniyat or humanity that has been omnipresent in Kashmir society must live on. Minus such a character, all socio-political or economic gains are worthless.