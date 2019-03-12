About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019 | JavidSofi

A father’s trial: Identifying militant son’s charred body

A father could not identify the body of his son when he was asked to take it on Monday as the bodies of the two militants killed in the gunfight at south Kashmir’s Tral area were charred beyond recognition.
“The bodies were charred beyond recognition and I was left with no option but to pick one among the two bodies,” Farooq Ahmad Khan, the father of slain militant, Mudasir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir at his residence in south Kashmir's Tral area.
He said people in Pinglish had spotted Mudasir Sunday evening in the village which made them claim that one among the two slain militants was their son.
“The two bodies were charred mass of a few kilogram,” he said. “I had no way to choose which one was my son's body.”
Khan said he initially picked a different body but a doctor told him that he might have picked the body of a different militant saying that the body was of a militant much older in age than his son while his hair colour too was different to his son's hair colour.
Mudasir, 26, alias Muhammad Bhai, joined militant ranks on January18, 2018.
His family members said he was a commerce graduate and worked in a mobile company as a tower operator for four years before joining militant ranks.
He had also learned repairing electric wires and appliances.
“He was looking after four to five mobile towers in Awantipora area," the family members said.
Khan said on January 18, Mudasir returned home from Awantipora and played cricket with his fellow villagers in Midoora village of Tral.
“In the afternoon, he left to resume his duties at Awantipora and in the evening, a Police party raided our house," he said. “They searched Mudasir's room and then left with a message for Mudasir to show up at the concerned police station.”
Khan said the next day the family travelled to Awantipora but found Mudasir absent from his office at Barsoo while his phone was switched off.
Three days later, Mudasir uploaded his photograph on social media announcing his joining militant ranks.
Khan said five months later Mudasir showed up at his house in Midoora and told them that he had been informed that he would be accused of conspiring in helping carry the Fidayeen attack on group centre at Awantipora in December 2017 and a similar attack in Sanjuwan area of Jammu.
He said after learning this, he had turned his back to Awantipora Police Station and subsequently joined militant ranks.
“I urged him to surrender but he left home soon,” Khan said. “Since that day, he never showed up.”
Police on Sunday claimed that Mudasir was a key conspirator of 14 February, 2018, Fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy at Awantipora in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

 

 

