A dream called mobile library

Ishfaq Majid
Mobile Library is a large vehicle that contains many library books and that goes to different places so that people can borrow the books. For over a century mobile libraries have been an important tool to spread the knowledge, library services, and meet the growing need for books.
The first bookmobile in the world was horse-drawn that operated in 1857 in Cumbria county in North West England (Kowalczyk, 2018).
It was aimed to increase the lending of its books to enthusiastic local patrons. Since that time the beautiful pictures of libraries on wheels populated our minds and memories.
We associate them with passionate librarians, who, in many cases, came as a rescue to people who were eager to learn more and get smarter.
In the state of Jammu and Kashmir, an important organization known as the Department of Libraries and Research is functioning in a good way. This organization’s history can be dated back to as early as 1879 AD when the state’s first public library was launched.
Today, this is a pioneer organization as far libraries in the state are concerned. Apart from the amazing collection of books that are found here, there is ample space for reading for the visitors in the form of reading rooms.
The need for libraries in the state is increasing day by day. To make rich in knowledge, student fraternity make use of libraries set up in the state. Besides each and every university, college and school have a library as well that tries its best to cater to the needs of the students.
Students take books from these libraries and have the option of reading them at home or at Educational Institution itself. But from last few years, the students have relayed themselves to the use of internet and have found it easy for themselves for the acquisition of knowledge and enhancement of their skills.
In 2016, Ministry of Human Resource Development launched National Digital Library of India (NDLI) to make books available online for students and other readers.
Soon after launching it, the ministry launched an Android app of the library as well. But as the conditions prevailing in the state where internet remains suspended most of the time, the students find it difficult for themselves to acquire information from the internet.
As the service providers block the whole internet because it is impossible for them to block any particular website.
Besides the internet, students found it difficult to issue a book from the library of any Educational Institution because for this very purpose, they need to travel a lot and the conditions prevailing in Kashmir doesn’t allow them too.
The colleges where the libraries are set up are in cities are normally far from students access. The library of any Educational Institution do have already fixed rules where the students are given a stipulated time to submit the book back to the library to make the book accessible to the other students.
And if a student failed to submit the book on a given date, fine is charged. So to avoid such things, students don’t want to borrow the books from the libraries.
After accessing all these facts, besides the Educational and the other libraries, the mobile library can play a great role for the students and for other readers of the state.
The mobile library will travel from villages to villages and district to district and will empower the students to borrow a book and submit it back on time. The mobile library will have a significant impact on the students of the state. They will have the option of reading the books of their taste.
The common people who don’t have access to the libraries of the state will get a good opportunity to enrich their knowledge. Time has arrived that the government should think on this particular aspect and should take necessary measures for setting up the mobile library in the state.
A team of experts should be set up and a framework for making it accessible to each and every student should be framed. There is no denying in this fact that students of the state are very much hardworking and to make them richer in knowledge, mobile libraries should be set up.
The economically disadvantaged group of the societies who find it hard to buy the books will be empowered to cater to the needs of their children.
Till the mobile libraries are set up in the state, the libraries in the state should reframe their rules and should charge the fine amount very less so if a student failed to submit the book back to the library, he may not have to pay a large amount of fine towards the library.
The Educational Institutions should start email and SMS alerts to remind students for submitting the books back to the library.
No doubt if the mobile libraries are set up in the state, it will not only help students of the state but will also create employment for a lot of people.
Author is a research scholar at Central University of Gujarat
ishfaq.majid@cug.ac.in