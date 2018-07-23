A dandy read for positive peace

Book Name: Water Polity and Kashmir Author: Rao Farman Ali Publisher: Gulshan Books Srinagar
Though I am a professor of literature emeritus now researching world peace studies and living in West Bengal, India, I have been asked by Mr. Farman Ali to share my views of his recentlypublished book concerning the hydro-politics of Kashmir and, by implication, the continuing conflicts between India and Pakistan.
I begin with a reference to the most insightful analysis of war and conflict in our time, “Cultures of Peace: The Hidden Side of History” (pub. 2000) by the founder of the first peace studies program in the United States, Elise Boulding; I quote from the final chapter, “A Possible Future”:
“The threat of a new round of wars early in the twenty-first century to deal with severe water supply imbalances among neighbouring states—a threat as real in the Americas as in Africa, Asia, and Europe—raised the spectre of endless water wars in the future and helped to open the way to new thinking.”
Mr. Farman Ali’s book is an excellent example of this necessary “new thinking”. Climate change and global warming have forced us all to think anew.
Every day more concerned citizens of our planet—citizens not of nation-states only but, less us say, patriots of the planet—are awakening to the necessity to grow beyond simple dichotomies of “us vs. them”, “enemies or allies”, and illusions of “the Other”—our old habituated manner of thinking—into a new survival consciousness of “We are One”.
As Martin Luther King famously stated: “We will either learn to live together as brothers, or we will all die together as fools.” The very urgency of our age impels into this new manner of thinking.
Since ecology and politics in the 21st century are interlinked as never before, specifically in water sustainability, and in the just sharing of world resources generally, Mr. Farman Ali’s superb book on the hydro-politics of Kashmir and “hydro-nationalisms” in South Asia.
The book is an urgent reading for those who care for a future “positive peace” (the presence of justice) rather than a mere “negative peace” (the absence of violence) in South Asia.
The profusion of tables, forms, charts, and appendices alone is impressive and is alone worth the price of the book.
The bibliography is also valuable, noting not only the current knowledge on his specific topic, but including references to related issues such as modern power politics—from Hobbes to Nehru and Modi—but also to a new philosophy of economics of E. F. Schumacher’s “Small is Beautiful: A Study of Economics as if People Mattered”.
(I also refer the reader to Kenneth Boulding, the founder of the first peace research institute in the USA and his writings on an economics of peace based on human rights, sustainability and steady-state planning.)
As tensions rise in the trouble spots of the world where water-resource conflicts could trigger larger wars—the Golan Heights of Israel-occupied Syria, China and both Bangladesh and India over the headwaters of the Brahmaputra River, even the Colorado and Rio Grande Rivers as they affect all the peoples of the US-Mexico borderlands—make this book urgent reading indeed.
We must understand a problem in depth and in detail before we can come to a new way of thinking and to seek resolutions via dialog and compromise.
Mr. Rao Farman’s profound discussion of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT, signed in 1961) and how it must be reimagined and redesigned in light of current realities is especially useful to readers interested in the fate of Kashmir.
Dr. Richard D. Sharp, Professor Emeritus of Literature, Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, now lives in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, researching in war/peace studies. He is a member of the Society of Friends (or Quakers, one of the historical peace churches) and of the Earth Federation of the World Constitution and Parliament Association.