A dandy read

Hajin township of Bandiporadistrict is known for its academic and literary prominence among the literary circles of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.The township has produced some renowned and towering writers, poets and critiques.
WahaabParrayHajini who is commonly known as the Firdousee of Kashmir, is known for his translation of Shahnaama from Persian to Kashmiri and a great contribution to Kashmiri literature, MoulvySideequllah, Prof.MohiuddinHajini and diamonds like Aziz Hajini make this rosary very beautiful and unique. Famous critique and writer, Mohammad YousufTaing has called Hajin 'The Bidaayu'n of Kashmir'.
The other beads of this rosary are equally shining and precious.And MajeedMajaazi is one such bead of this rosary.The bead is more precious than rubies and diamonds. MajeedMajaazi is a multi-faceted man of this township.
A teacher by profession, Majaazi has the distinction of being an actor, poet, dramatist and a short story writer. MajeedMajaazi has many things to his credit.His many dramas have won awards and recognition at national level.He has been continuously working with children and therefore is able to recognize their psyche, emotions and needs.
Most probably, he felt the need which motivated him to produce this literary piece. MajeedMajaazi inspires young people particularly the student community of the area through his literary proficiency and contribution.
"PhulaiyGulanHenz" is the collection of short stories for children, written by MajeedMajaazi and was recently released at the seminar hall of cultural academy in an awe-inspiring ceremony. The book contains fourteen short stories which are written in a catchy diction.
The paper used in the book is of a good quality and the book is spread on one hundred pages. The colourful picture jacket of the book is very attractive and beautiful. There was a dearth of this genre for children in our mother tongue. Author has reduced the deficit to a greater extent, and children will definitely enjoy the book.
Majaazisahab being a teacher, is concerned about the value deterioration among our children and newer generations.Tolerance, mutual help, love, sympathy, obedience of elders and parents, respect for women folk, protection and safeguard of public property and the inculcation of virtues and civic senses among children is the core aim of the author.
He aims to negate and discourage Vices like hatred, arrogance, envy, jealousy, treachery, anger, revenge etc among children. Imparting values and morals among children is very important and the author has done it beautifully through the short stories in the book.
Characters in the stories have been beautifully chosen from our own typical social stratum and they look our own people.
Reading the stories, takes a reader into his own neighbourhood. The language used is lucid and easy to comprehend.The font and word size is bigger enough to please the eyes.Yes, the colored pictures could have added to its beauty.
The conversation between the demon and Aleem in the second fable, is so powerful that the readers are absorbed in the conversation. Even elders are greatly benefited by it. How the demon is expressing his haplessness before Aleem to eradicate the evils like female foeticide, environmental pollution etcfrom our social stratum.
A demon who can do anything but shows its helplessness before a child to help him to make his society pure from evils.The story is an eye-opener for all of us to introspect ourselves otherwise we are heading towards a catastrophe.
Aleem's wish to earn through hardwork and honesty is the best advice for our younger generation.It is a nice move to impart values to our younger generations.
The author deserves appreciation and acknowledgment for his great efforts to produce the book. Except some typo-errors, the book is written in accordance with the needs of our children.
It will not only help us to repair our torn moral fabric but it is a great service to our mother tongue which is facing the onslaught in the name of communicative skills and employment avenues.Majaazisahab deserves cheers and applause for being conscious in this regard.
The beauty of the book is the suspense in the stories.Every incidents and event keeps us binded and we hardly resist our urge to stop reading it. But some stories are monotonous to some extent which is the only loophole of the book I could recognize.
Keeping in view the reader community that is children - the author has done a wonderful job because children of contemporary times have multiple sources of information, knowledge and entertainment available at their homes and schools. The miraculous smartphone has taken a lead, and has reduced distances.
We are no more dependent on books for knowledge or pleasure derivation. Anything is just away from our finger-tips.
The book is sure to revive the legacy of book reading among our children because reading and listening to stories has been an old fascination of children.
Another deficiency which I noticed is the least usage of mythological characters in the stories because these characters is an inseparable part of our folktales.Had there been the introduction of ' Raantas' or 'Pari' (Fairy) etcthe stories could have been more interesting, like the one where a giant is talking to Aleem.
Nevertheless, the author has worked hard and is blessed with a strong pen to do wonders. I wish Majaazisahab more elevations and success in his literary endeavours, and hope that he will come up with more fascinating pieces for us.
Allah bless you, sir.
