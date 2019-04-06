A crime with ‘ensured impunity’

April 06, 2019 | Alsaba Binyamin

The National Human Rights Commission’s notice to Yogi Adityanath government for 921 encounters and more than 33 deaths in last 11 months was an alarm to Judiciary for such speedy and outside court settlement of crime. This act of targeted killing is hiding the failure of police in arresting and summoning criminals before the court of justice.

Though Judiciary has pending cases and shortage of judges but it shouldn’t let its authority, of delivering justice, to go with government authorities. A glimpse of menacing nature of police was seen when an Apple executive, Vivek Tiwari, was shot dead by a policeman in Lucknow. His only offence was not stopping his car on the call of police.

Encounter; as a euphemism is described as extra-judicial killings by police and armed forces. But this arbitrary execution is not only questionable in the eyes of law. But also unacceptable because in most of the cases unlawful killings committed by police lack justification and is a manifestation of excessive use of power and force. Many relevant complaints registered by relatives of the victims impel to excavate the burial of sufferers.

The two cases, which came into light of the judiciary after many years were the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case and Suleman Bakery case are appealing empathy on one hand, when it comes to human life and immediate justice if something went wrong on the other. In the first case 42 Muslims were taken away by 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary(PAC) personnel in a van and later shot dead.

The Delhi High court termed the case as target killing of innocent Muslims. Whereas in the second case, seven policemen were accused of opening fire inside a bakery,that led to the killing of nine Muslims in 1993. It is fascinating to know that the FIR in the second case was registered only in 2001 with a pending justice.

There is famous saying, Justice delayed is justice denied. The question that arises, has justice really been done? This is because in both the cases victims are not alive. These unlawful executions committed either by state or any other single authority is matter of prejudice against people in general and a community in particular. Police and Armed forces are accused of murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidences under Indian Penal Code by the Delhi High Court. Responding to an RTI, the Home Ministry released data showing 92 complaints against Indian Army and Paramilitary forces under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) registered alone from Jammu and Kashmir followed by Assam which have 58 and Manipur with 21 cases. The excessive nature of power along with ensured impunity becomes matter of discourse about number of complaints registered and action taken against them.

In many other cases the incentives before state forces are recognition, felicitate promotion and gallantry awards. In 2016, when eight SIMI men were killed under suspicious circumstances near Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government not only appreciated the act of police but also felicitated them in a special program with cash reward. These men were undertrial prisoners and accused of breaking high security Bhopal central jail.

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting the probe but with no headway so far. In a second recent case a fake encounter operation was staged by police in a sugarcane field in Sambal (Uttar Pradesh). The criminal, they were looking for, was already in police custody. It became hilarious when SP city announced reward and promotion for the policemen involved in the drama.

In almost all the encounter cases that have taken place, it was for self-defence of police officer or accusation of fleeing the custody. These justifications are advantages actually. A case was reported from Balrampur district of UP where police first arrested a person(Advocate Masood Raza) and then conspired an encounter by intentionally opening the gate of lockup in night to let him flee. He somehow got the trap and saved his life.

Though Supreme Court had issued 16 guidelines regarding extra-judicial killings that concluded, the state has an obligation to encourage police force to deter anti-social elements and at the same time to punish murderers in the veil of police.Here the need is to understand what is at the stake, in such tumultuous situation created by these arbitrary executions. Firstly, the Rule of Law is being put aside. In an attempt to create a nation governed by law, this principle was adopted by democratic countries but arbitrary nature of state and armed forces is demeaning its relevance.

Secondly, every individual has a right to have a fair trial, even those accused of a heinous crime. There should be easy access to have a lawyer and safety while being summoned before the court. Thirdly, the Right to life mentioned in constitution is fundamental right because every life matters. Today when state is much concerned about individual’s privacy how life can be cheaper to an extent that they will kill anyone in encounter.

The kind of executions committed by government authorities is unlawful until and unless it receives a judicial sanction. There must be a valid basis apart from self-defence to avoid staged encounter. There should be pre and post encounter investigation by judiciary. For state, it is obligatory to seek an alternative of encounter which will respect the rights of suspects or even criminals, especially the right to life.

It is not only about the life of victim but also the respect and social security of family and correspondence of victim. For police and armed forces, it is both moral and constitutional duty to choose empathy over prejudices, so that there would be no torture, undue interference and massacres. For media, it is the time for serious home work to identify the real and fake encounter before telecasting it in public domain. But all these things demand strong and vibrant civil society that will pressurise the ruling regime to mend its ways. ‘The sooner the better.’

