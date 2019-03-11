A bygone legacy of wetlands

March 11, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Some 15 to 20 years ago, the production of fish was immensely rich in our wetlands, ponds and other water bodies. Thus, these water bodies were a big source of food and amusement because typical Kashmiri style of fishing was not lesser than any fun and pleasure derivation. Fishing was carried out more for enjoyment than to earn livelihood.

Catching fish in wetlands between dense cattail and other aquatic vegetation was quite a fascinating experience. People living in villages would prefer fishing in shallow waters during summers and autumns. Even the same was done in spring season as well when water levels would be high in these water bodies.

During spring, fishing was done with indigenously made fishing rods. The fish were neither eaten alone nor sold but distributed among neighbors and relatives, and a part of it was cooked at home and relished later. Thus, the distribution of fish among relatives and neighbors was adding greatly to our old social binding.

Young and old, irrespective of gender, used to catch the fish through different indigenous methods. Women, mostly used old bottomless wiker baskets and men used a typical locally made weapon called Naarutch (a bunch of short spears fitted in a long wooden handle) to catch the fish during the summer and the autumn when the water levels used to be very shallow in our water bodies. Even many children would catch the fish with bare hands in shallow waters.

During springs and early summers when water levels used to be very high in our water bodies, teenage boys used those typical indigenous fishing-rods to catch the fish. Earthworms were twisted in the hooks of these rods as bait to attract the fish. Rich and poor had a passion for it. We were sometimes reprimanded by our parents and elders for this hobby of ours as it would waste a lot of our precious time which we ought to spend in our studies.

Though the practice is still alive but it is confined to a particular community only. Even many tourists are seen fishing on the banks of rivers but we have lost those traditional ways which were full of pleasure and adventure.

But Alas! With the advent weedicides and the chemical fertilizers, the production of fish in our water bodies has considerably shrunk and decreased. Excessive usage of these chemically made fertilizers has not only reduced the production of fish in our wetlands but it has extinct many useful species of aquatic flora and fauna.

Nadru and Bumb were abundantly found in many ponds and wetlands, but now these special vegetables are almost on the verge of extinction. Even many people believe that most of our water bodies are now completely bereft of these aquatic resources. We have not only lost an inexpensive and free of cost food item with tremendous nutritious value but a centuries old tradition and legacy as well.

Fish has been our favorite cuisine since ages. It has some special nutritional value which mutton, chicken or beef lack. Fish is preferred over mutton or beef for being more beneficial to health.

Our fathers and forefathers would receive this special gift free of cost but our greed and so-called modernization has snatched us this legacy. My father and other elderly people have told me that fishing was done in winters as well.

Fish production was so dense in our wetlands that a lot fish would trap in thick layer of ice, and were easily caught with sickles or other pointed weapons.

Fish eating is gaining momentum in our fast food corners. So, the increasing consumption has made it a new prospect of employment. Many young entrepreneurs are coming up with fish farms or with fast food outlets where fish is served to customers. The demand for fish is extremely high in our local markets. Fish are sold like hot cakes, particularly our local species.

Though every Kashmiri would taste the fish multiple times in a year particularly during cold season but the decreased production level of fish has deprived us from a cherished hobby of our childhood.

If the pollution levels in our water bodies will not be checked then we may have to import fish like chicken and mutton from the coastal areas of our country and world.

No doubt, many young men are seen fishing on river banks but fishing in the shallow waters of wetlands was a special experience for every villager. We have sophisticated fishing rods available in the markets but fishing with Naarutch and bottomless wicker basket was a unique experience.

We regret the loss of valuable tradition to the so-called modernization. Chemicals though have become inevitable in our lives but have shown their disastrous consequences.

Our ancestors were lesser literate but would make the least usage of chemicals in their lives. This was the secret behind their good health.

Besides the usage of chemicals in farming, we have been throwing polythene and other plastic products into our water bodies which has become detrimental in the extinction of fish and other species in these water bodies. Let us be more modern but a little wise as well.

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com