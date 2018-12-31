A bloody year

As year 2018 comes to an end, peace and reconciliation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir appear to be out of sight. The year has already been dubbed as ‘bloodiest’ in the decade with close to 600 incidents of violence reported in Kashmir so far. Those killed include militants, government forces personnel and civilians. The cost of government’s (New Delhi) policy of eliminating all the militants in Kashmir with its “Operation All Out” has been taken up lately and generated heated debates. The cycle of CASOs, killings, clashes between civilians and government forces, and youth joining militancy has become perpetual. The cycle repeats with more killings at the end of the day, nothing that a government or establishment could boast of as a finish. Political uncertainty in the state looms large, and a matter of fact – political stability has evaded the state since the new government was formed in year 2015. The stitching of the alliance between ‘north pole’ and ‘south pole’ ended on a sad note in 2018. Ironically the claim to form new government with a different grouping was turned down citing the same reason. The year also saw highly educated youth-turned-militants like Mohammad Rafi Bhat, Manan Bashir Wani, Sabzar Ahmad and Ishfaq Yousuf Wani get killed in government forces’ encounters, one and a half year old child Hiba Nisar get pellets in her eye, civilians get killed in shell blasts and firing. The pall of gloom that descended the state, particularly Kashmir in 2018 calls for a quite pass to the unceremonious year. ‘Battle of ideas’ has vaporized and in its place real battle involving war tactics, sophisticated assault weapons and live ammunition on the streets of Kashmir has become commonplace. The extraction of Kashmir from the bloody mess seems almost impossible in coming months. The institutions and political processes too didn’t fare well as candidates getting elected unopposed or with few votes in elections took the sheen out of the claims. Not a good year for Kashmir, its polity or its people. In all this, there have been allegations about incompetent political leaders taking dictation from military quarters in a bid to further inflate the sense of hyper nationalism. Towards the end of 2018, Kashmiris don’t feel alienated, but isolated as if it were all part of some conspiracy policy or theory. The question is – how can the heart or mind of a man who sees blood spilled on streets every weekend be won with the barrel of a gun. How can it be?