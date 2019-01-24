9th National Voters Day: CEO takes stock of arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 23:
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Shailendra Kumar chaired a meeting of senior officers here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the 9th National Voters Day being celebrated across the State on January 25.
As per an official, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Director Colleges, Prof. Zahoor Ahmed Chat, Director Information, Tariq Ahmed Zargar, Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, Director Floriculture, P.N. Dulloo and senior officers of Election Department attended the meeting.
The CEO discussed in detail the steps initiated for the celebration of this national event by the line departments and called upon the concerned to put in place all the arrangements well in advance at the venues of celebration. He urged the concerned HoDs to ensure close coordination with the office of CEO and concerned Deputy Commissioners to achieve the objective of this important event.
The CEO informed that the State level function will be held at Convention Centre Canal Road, Jammu on 25th January and various activities like photo exhibition, live demo of EVMs and VVPATs, exhibition of election material, cultural programme, special lectures to highlight the importance of the day will be carried out.
Similar functions will also be held at the district/tehsil headquarters by the district administration with the active involvement of various departments, educational institutions, social and political organizations to spread awareness among the masses about the initiatives taken by the Election Commission of India to facilitate the voters, reforms in the electoral process, addition/deletion of names in the electoral rolls, registration of new voters and use of EVMs VVAPTs and on-line portals etc, the official added.