9866 grievances disposed off during Governor’s rule

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR AUGUST 11:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June - 10thAugust, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 9626 complaints/grievances of which 9866 (including those received earlier) have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal; 357 complaints/grievances are under process. During this period, the Governor’s Secretariat received 4039 complaints/grievances, of which 3881 complaints have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 158 are under process. In total, during this period, 13665 grievances were received, 13747 (including those received earlier) have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 515 grievances are under process as on 10.08.2018.
As decided by the Governor, the three Advisors to Governor have been hearing the public (at the Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Srinagar) on alternate days, on three days in a week (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) at Srinagar and for two days (Monday and Friday) at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu. Governor had decided this arrangement to ensurespeedy redressal and outcome-oriented resolution of all complaints and grievances.
Each of the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of individuals, delegations, deputations and civil society organizations as per the aforesaid notified schedule. Since 17th July, 2018 till date, the three Advisors have heard the public thrice each at Srinagar at Grievance Cell, Church Lane (Sonwar) and Advisors Sarvshri Ganai and Vyas have also held public hearings thrice each at Jammu, as per the publicised schedule at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu. A growingly large number of delegations/individuals are meeting the Advisors, both at Srinagar and Jammu, to seek redressal of their grievances. Nodal Officers in different Departments of the Government have been advised to respond promptly to all issues of common importance whileas issues which require approval of the competent authority are being brought to the notice of the Administrative Secretaries for timely redressal. The Advisors are also taking stock of the grievances pertaining to their own departments on regular basis and reviewing disposal of the complaints with the Nodal Officers of the Departments under their control.