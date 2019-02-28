973 Constables promoted

Srinagar, February 26:
A Departmental Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Kashmir S.P Pani has promoted 973 constables to the rank of Sg. Constables in the Police Department, today.
Amongst these 973 Constables, 969 Constables have been formally promoted to the rank of Sg. Constables and the formal promotion orders of rest 04 Constables as Sg. Constables will be issued after completing some departmental formalities.
Pani has felicitated the promoted officials and their families and expressed hope that they will strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and the maintenance of peace and public order.