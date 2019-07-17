963 militants, 413 security men killed in 5 yrs in JK: GoI

July 17, 2019 | PTI

‘400 militants infiltrated into JK in 3 years’

Over 960 militants and 413 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said forces were taking proactive action against militants, pursuant to the government's zero tolerance policy towards militants.

"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of forces, 963 militants have been killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security personnel have also lost their lives," Reddy said, replying to a written question.

Reddy also informed the members in Lok Sabha that about 400 militants infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years and 126 of them have been killed by forces.

Reddy said 27 security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators.

Four militants have been arrested so far, he said.

"Attempts of infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been affected by militant violence, sponsored and supported from across the border," Reddy said in reply to a written question.

There were 143 incidents of infiltration in 2018, 136 in 2017 and the number was 119 in 2016, the minister said.

"Net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 per cent in first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018," he added.

Reddy said the Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration.

This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weaponry and taking pro-active action against infiltrators, he said.