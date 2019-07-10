9,541 pilgrims pay obeisance at cave

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On 9th day of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, 9541 yatris paid obeisance at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Till date 1,21,196 yatris had the darshan at the cave shrine.

Two critically ill yatris were also evacuated by helicopter today from Panjtarni. One yatri, Ms. Radha Devi was brought to Baltal Base Hospital and another Ramesh Kakde was shifted to SKIMS, Srinagar for specialized treatment.

In all 9 critically sick yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment.