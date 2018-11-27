95% schools in Sumbal sans electricity

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
In a major embarrassment to the government, nearly 95 per cent schoolsin Sumbal Sonawari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district function in extremely harsh conditions without electricity.
There are 124 schools in the zone out of which only five schools have electricity facility.
These schools include Higher Secondary School (HSS) Sumbal, HSS Nowgam, HSS Gadakhud, Boys Higher Secondary School (BHS) Shadipora and Girls Higher SecondarySchool (GHS) Sumbal.
Apart from electricity issue, the Sumbal is reeling under the worst condition in terms of availability of drinking water facility in the zone. The drinking water facility in this zone is available in only 6 per cent of schools including HSS Sumbal, HSS Gadakhud, BHS Shadipora, GHS Sumbal, Higher Secondary (HS) Asham, HS Ganastan, HS Chewa and Boys Middle School (BMS) Sumbal. Similarly, 9 schools in this zone are using rented washroom/lavatories and the washroom facility in Boys Primary School (BPS) Nesbal of this zone is also lying defunct.
This information was revealed was by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat in which he had sought information regarding the list of schools without electricity, Girls schools without lavatories, boundary walling and drinking water facility.
In Quilmuqam Zone of the district, 165 schools are without electricity, 51 schools are without drinking water facility and 170 schools without wall boundaries.
Likewise in Hajin Zone out of a total number of 151 schools 92 are without electricity.
There are 20 such schools which are functioning without lavatory/washroom facility and the washrooms facilities in six other schools are lying defunct.
However, there are 43 such schools also in the zone in which the respondent has not mentioned to the RTI that whether the facilities are lying dysfunctional or the schools are without this facility.
In the main zone of Bandipora district, there are 187 schools including 16 government girlschools. In only four girl schools proper lavatory/washroom facility is available including one Higher Secondary School, one High School and two Middle Schools. The lavatory/washroom facility is not available in 12 middle schools. Apart from the lavatory/washroom facility issues, Bandipora zone is in the worst condition in terms of boundary walling and drinking water facility available in the schools. In this zone, only 28 schools have boundary walls 47 schools have drinking water facility.