9474 posts vacant in School Education Deptt

6 districts without CEOs, 31 zones of State without ZEOs
6 districts without CEOs, 31 zones of State without ZEOs
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 28:
School Education Department (SED) is short of nearly 10000 teaching and non-teaching staff including many essential gazetted positions as the department has not filled more than 14 percent of vacant posts.
At least 9474 teaching and non-teaching posts are lying vacant in the department in different teaching and non-teaching sections.
According to the official figures, a total number of 67,781 posts were sanctioned out of which 58, 307 are in-Position and 9474 posts are lying vacant.
The important posts like Chief Education Officers (CEOs) are vacant in six districts. In principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs), another six posts are vacant.
In more than 142 Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs), the principal posts are lying vacant. However, in some HSS the headmasters or the concerned (DIET) are being given additional charges of the important vacant positions, taking a toll on academics in the institutions.
Similarly, 49 positions of DIET Head of Department (HoDs) are lying vacant.
Besides, three posts of a field advisor and one coordinator vacancy have also not been filled by the department.
The SED is also short of 1599 lecturers, 222 headmasters, 12 Zonal Education Planning Officers (ZEPOs) and 5 Headquarter Assistants (HQ.A), even in 31 zones of the State, there is no Zonal Education Offices (ZEOs).
This data was revealed by Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Ghulam Nabi Itoo in a review meeting held with the advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Thursday.
In a meeting, it was revealed that in the masters category, 10,162 posts were sanctioned out of which only 8766 posts are in position and 1396 posts are lying vacant.
Likewise, in teachers’ category, the government had sanctioned 46,798 posts out of which only 8766 posts are in position and 3694 posts are lying vacant.
From non-teaching staff, 24 posts were sanctioned for Section Officer (SO) out of which only 11 positions have been filled and 13 posts are lying vacant.
Similarly, the government has sanctioned 115 posts for Head Assistant (HA), however only 87 posts are in position and 28 are lying vacant.
In Senior Assistant (SA), 485 posts were sanctioned out of which 419 posts are have been filled and 66 posts are lying vacant.
Likewise, the government has sanctioned 935 posts for Junior Assistant and only 666 posts are in position, 269 posts are lying vacant.
1214 posts were sanctioned for In Lab assistant, out of which 961 posts are in position and 253 posts are unfilled.
The134 posts for librarians were also allocated by the government, but only 63 posts are in position and 71 posts are lying vacant; 153 posts for Junior Librarian (Jr Lib) were sanctioned but only 80 are in position and 73 posts are lying vacant.
In the Librarian Assistant section, 383 posts were sanctioned out of which 262 posts have been filled and at least 126 posts are lying vacant.
5302 Class IV posts were sanctioned by the government, however, only 3843 are in position and 1459 posts are lying vacant.