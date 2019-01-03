94 cases cleared for regularization during 6th meeting of Empowered Committee

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 02:
The Empowered Committee constituted vide SRO-520 of 2017 held its 6thmeeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary, an official added.
According to an official, the Committee cleared 94 cases of various Departments for regular engagement which include 68 cases of Estates Department, 14 of PWD (R&B) and 12 of Ladakh Affairs Department.
Navin said 5 cases were returned to the concerned Administrative Departments today for want of requisite documents/clarification as specified under SRO-520 of 2017, the official added.
He said the Empowered Committee has in its six meetings convened till date cleared 578 cases of various Departments for regularization.