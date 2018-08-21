93.5 Red FM launches its station in Srinagar on Eid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Celebrating the festive season, this Eid-ul-Azha, RedFM will launch its radio station in Srinagar. RedFM in Kashmir will be a 100% local station with local content that caters to the local masses. Popularly known as the station of expression, Red FM largely aims to give its listeners a platform to speak their mind.
Staying true to its tagline of being a provocative entertainer Red FM will create a space for its Bajaate Raho content formats, while keeping the values and ethics of the city under consideration. The primary focus will be to provide an unlimited dose of entertainment to listners in the form of music, humor 7 engaging content. .
Commenting on the launch Nisha Narayanan, COO, RED FM says, “This new station is a huge milestone in Red FM’s growth and success journey. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is ‘Bajaate Raho!.”
He said Red FM is proud to make its entry in Kashmir they hope that the people of Kashmir will enjoy tuning in to Red FM.
“We are geared up with a lineup of talented RJs, entertainment and Superhit music. The launch, this EID is our gift to all the citizens of Kashmir from the entire team at RED FM.”
The daily programming of the station will be in tune with brand ‘RED’ across the country.
The Show line-up is as follows:
RJ Sameen, Morning No. 1, 8am to 12 pm, RJ Rafiq , Vellapanti.com, 12pm-3pm, RJ Sofie, Noon Chai with Sofi,3pm-5pm, RJ Rayees, JK935, 5pm-9pm