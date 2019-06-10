91% drug abusers in Kashmir never arrested for possession of illegal drugs: SHRC report

June 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Drug menace in Kashmir is rampant to the extent that 91 per cent of drug abusers have revealed that they have never been held for possession of illegal drugs, revealing lack of control by police, a recent government study has said.

As per the study report—titled ‘An Empirical Analysis of Drug Addiction in Kashmir’ conducted by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), it studied 100 drug abusers at twin drug de-addiction centres in Srinagar

“91 percent stated that they had never been arrested for possession of illegal drugs, while 9 percent admitted that they had been arrested once or more than once for possession of illegal drugs,” reads the study results.

Of the total respondents, 98.5 percent were males. 32 percent of them were between 15-20 years, 30 percent between 20-25 years, 23 percent were between 25-30 years, while 14 percent were 30 and above.

As per the study 52 percent admitted that even though they felt aggression most of the time they did not get involved in fights while under the influence of drugs.

“It was only when they did not get the drug they craved they became prone to having violent outbursts. However, 48 percent admitted that they get into fights while under the influence of drugs,” it said.

The drug addiction has also taken toll not only on the health of abusers but also on their jobs and their social life.

“59.5 per cent declared that they had not lost their job due to their habit whereas 11 percent admitted that they had,” the study notes.

It said that the disastrous consequences of drug consumption proves in the latter stage of life especially when the individual has develops family which is dependent on him economically, emotionally and socially.

77 percent drug addicts have said that it had created problems between them and their family, while 20 percent disclosed that it did not affect their family dynamics

“Here too 3 percent admitted to not having told their families about their involvement with drugs.”

Similarly, 78.5 percent of respondents have stated that their family complained about their involvement with drugs while 18 percent said their family was sympathetic.

“However 3.5 percent admitted that their parents had no knowledge about their involvement with drugs,” said the study results.

Another aspect of the addiction that they had lost touch with their friends due to their involvement with drugs thus affecting their social life.

“53.5 percent said that it had not affected their friendships, 46.5 percent patients admitted that their friends either stopped talking to them because of their habit,” the study says.

As per the research, respondents were asked to say who introduced them to drugs. 57 percent of them stated they were introduced by their friends

The study has revealed that the role of peddlers and smugglers to enhance users for their economic interests “is growing at large scale.”

Over 75 percent drug abusers have revealed in the research they could not stop using drugs at will while majority 92 percent disclosed they felt guilty about their drug use, 7.5 percent had no remorse.

The drug addicts had been showing resistance of getting rid of the menace as many of them can’t get through without using drugs.

“71 percent said they could not even get through one week without using any drug while 29 percent said they could. Most of the patients who said they could get through a week without using any drug were cannabis abusers,” notes the study.

The study has also revealed that in order to get rid of the problem 83 percent of respondents had gone to someone for their drug problem, 17 percent did not approach anyone.

About prescription drugs, the study has said that 53 percent disclosed that they abused prescription drugs, 47 percent said they did not.

As per the figures mentioned in the SHRC report, in the past five years 11583 addicts turned up for treatment in the outpatient department at SMHS hospital, while 1417 had been admitted in these years.