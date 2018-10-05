90% people in JK keen to participate in polls, election of unopposed candidates not uncommon: Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Blaming Pakistan for the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday claimed that 90 percent people in the state would like to participate in the panchayat and urban local bodies polls scheduled this month.
Singh said approximately 6,000 militancy related incidents had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in 1995 and the number has come down to about 360 in 2017, he said speaking at the HT Leadership Summit here.
Referring to the forthcoming elections to the panchayat and urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said 90 per cent people of the state would like to get involved in the poll process, which the current government has started after a long break.
When asked about the several BJP candidates getting elected to the local bodies unopposed, Singh said in the recently held panchayat elections in West Bengal, 43 percent candidates won uncontested and such things are not uncommon.
Talking about the now-snapped BJP-PDP alliance, he said both the parties had joined hands, honouring the mandate of the last state assembly elections, but the "experiment did not succeed".
[Pic used in news is representational]