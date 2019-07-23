90% government schools without ICT, CAL labs

July 23, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

In Jammu and Kashmir, 90 per cent government-run-schools are without Information Communication Technology (ICT) Labs and Computer Aided Learning (CAL) centres—taking toll on advanced and quality education.

According to official figures, only 1010 Information Communication Technology (ICT) labs out of 2458 Schools have been installed and made functional in the government-schools across the State.

The ICT labs were installed for the students of High and Higher Secondary Schools.

Similarly, out of 21,361 schools, only 1351 Computer Aided Learning (CAL) Centres across the State have been installed and made available for the students of elementary classes (Upto 8th standard).

Official at Samagra Shiksha said, “455 ICT labs and 158 CAL centres were approved during the Financial Year (FY) 2018-2019. These labs are under process of establishment through the State Information Technology (IT) department.”

The School Education department was chasing the target to establish 1010 ICT centres since 2016.

The construction of ICTs in higher secondary schools was taken up in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology NIELIT (GoI undertaking).

In every ICT center, the authorities are supposed to spend Rs 6 lakhs six lakh in which they have to set up 10 computers, a projector and essential electronic gadgets of smart classrooms.

Pertinently, in the previous report by the Department of School Education and Literacy of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has stated that a total number of 29,323 schools were in JK out of which only 10.49 percent of schools were having functional computers.

Samagra Shiksha, State Project Director (SPD), Dr Arun Manhas said that the initiative of providing advanced and quality education in the state was a concept of MHRD

Manhas said, “As far as the CAL centres are concerned, these labs are meant for only Upper Primary Schools (Middle schools) and are not more than 8,000 in the State.”

“The funds for these labs come from MHRD and it is not necessary that the Centre government will approve more labs in every financial year,” he said.

Manhas further said, “The Government of India (GoI) wants to improve and enhance the quality education in the State and the MHRD has approved some more ICT and CAL labs in Financial Year 2018-19.”