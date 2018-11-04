About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

9-yr-old girl killed, 3 injured in landslide in Rajouri

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A nine-year-old girl was killed and three members of a nomadic family were injured when a landslide struck their tent in Rajouri district, a police official said on Sunday.

A Bakarwal family had set up a 'dera' (tent accommodation) at Chatyar village near a shrine which came under a landslide triggered by incessant rains at around 11.30 pm Saturday, he said.

Shabina Kousar died on the spot, while three members of her family were critically injured and were taken to a hospital.

The nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals have begun their bi-annual seasonal migration from the higher reaches of Kashmir to summer zone Jammu last month owing to early snowfall this season but have set up temporary accommodations at various places due to inclement weather.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu region, while some high altitude areas experienced moderate to heavy snowfall over the past three days.

