9 years on, Hyderbeigh-Chaderhma road in shambles, commuters suffer in silence

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
The inhabitants of Hyderbeigh Pattan on Thursday expressed dismay over dilapidated condition of 4 kilometer Yadipora-Chanderhama road, thus giving tough time to commuters.
Expressing dismay over the condition of the road, residents told Rising Kashmir that from past nine years Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has failed to repair this road.
“School children and shopkeepers are the worst suffers due to the bad condition of the road,” residents said.
According to locals patholes on the road link here poses risk of accidents. This road is vital as most of the vehicles including school buses pass through it,” they said.
Mohammad Arif, a local said they approached R&B department many times, but there was not any response from them.
He said that during rains the potholes and ditches remain filled with mud and water.
“When water remains stagnant for a long time, it further damages roads,” Arif said pointing towards damaged stretch of road.
Another resident Mohammad Athar said few years back some employees of R&B department started the repairing process but after some time they went absconding.
"This road connects dozens of villages. It is in a very bad condition and administration has completely forgotten this road, He said.
Locals said before 7 years, local Army unit macadamized the 1 km road up to their Army gate and left remaining 3 kilometers untouched.
The residents appealed Governor NN Vohra and Chief Engineer R&B to look into the issue. And also threatened to block Srinagar-Baramulla national highway at Hyderbeigh if the demands will remain unsolved.
AEE R&B Sopore division, Saleem Yousuf told Rising Kashmir that there is lack of funds in the department and they are only working on approved roads.
“First of all government has to approve then only we can put tender and work on that road. We cannot work on our own,” Yousuf said.
He said last year, department macadamized 20 kilometers of roads in Pattan constituency. But this year we have only 3 kilometers in area, he said adding that department is facing fund scarcity.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com