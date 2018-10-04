9 years on, Govt fails to construct school building at Pulwama’s Banjren

Javid SofiPulwama:
Nine years on, School Education Department, Kashmir, has failed to construct building for much awaited Primary School in kandi village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Local residents from Banjren, a Gujjar habitation—around 35 kilometres from district headquarter, informed that in 2009 authorities of school education department established a primary school in their village.
“During the initial phase, government primary school Banjren was accommodated in a rented building and it operated in a dilapidated building sans any ventilation from July 2009,” Tufail Ahmad , a local from the area said, adding villagers from Banjren pleaded before authorities for constructing a building for the school.
He said that in 2011 when the rented building started collapsing that authorities of school education department approved construction of two additional class rooms(ACR) for government primary school Banjren.
Another resident, Sheeraz Ahmad, said that the contract for construction of ACR was given to a local contractor, Riyaz Ahmad. However Ahmad refused to start construction on ACR on grounds that he saw the contract as less profit making to him. Sheeraz said that he handed over the contract to another contractor, Zubair Ahmad who after construction of plinth too refused to work on the project fearing loss.
The villagers informed that after 2014 great deluge, the walls of the rented building from which primary school Banjren was operating started falling apart.
They said that fearing any causality, the authorities clubbed this primary school with another primary school, which is situated at distance of five kilometres in Kandi-Pathri village.
The villagers said that clubbing of primary school Banjren proved counter-productive as student roll declined from 70 to 16 from 2015 to 2018.
“Most students discharged themselves to get enrolled in nearby private schools,” teachers at the school said, adding that travelling 5 kilometre long distance through dirt paths is troublesome for primary school kids.
The villagers added that in 2015 a new primary school was constructed in Banjren habitation for students of Poswal Mohalla.
“We request authorities of school education department either started constructed on primary school Banjren, which is pending since 2011 or club it with primary school Poswal Mohalla, which will save our children from travelling 5 kilometres up-hill,” the villagers said.
Chief Education Officer, Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo told Rising Kashmir that construction on primary school Banjren was stopped because it was being built in landslide prone area. He said that they would consider clubbing of primary school Banjren with primary school Poswal Mohalla.