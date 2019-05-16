9 years on, DSEK yet to compensate land owners

May 16, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Despite passing of nine years, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has failed to compensate the payment of land which they acquired from the land owners for construction of school buildings in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In the year 2011, DSEK acquired 6.17 Kanals of land in Bonhama village of Beerwah zone of Budgam district for construction of new school building under RMSA for Government High School (GHS) Bonhama.

The two landlords said that they have lost their source of livelihood after DSEK acquired their land and did not reimburse the payment.

One of the landlords, Ghulam Hussain Lone said, “The GHS Bonhama is functioning from past two years but the assurance of compensation which DSEK promised us in the year 2011 has not been fulfilled.”

He said, “We have not finalised the rate of land as of now but the government is supposed to pay as of market rate of the land.”

Lone said, “We literally are begging for our rights but there seems to be no authority that will provide us justice.”

The landlords threatened of locking the school if their payment is not reimbursed immediately.

“We have awaited a lot for our rights and if the government failed to pay compensation of our land, we will lock down the school,” said another landlord Mohammed Sadiq adding, “We do not want to hamper the academics of students but DSEK is compelling us to do so.”

Earlier in the year 2017, the then Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam have forwarded a letter in favour of the landlord in which he has stated that the concerned authority reported that Education department has deposited only Rs. 10 lacs in the office of Collectorate.

“The funds are not sufficient to defray the tentative compensation of the land measuring 06 Kanals and 17 Marlas falling under Khasra No. 484- MIN in estate Bonhama and advised to deposit at least Rs. 50.00 lakh more in the treasury against account head 8443-RD as tentative compensation of land,” reads a letter of CEO.

The CEO had also stated that an amount of Rs 10.00 Lakh has been released by your (DSEK) office vide order No. 354 DSEK of 2017 dated: 20-03-2017, which have been placed at the disposal of Collector Land Acquisition, Budgam for further necessary action.

“It is requested to accord necessary approval with regard to acquisition of land under question and also release on amount of Rs, 50.00 lacs more as desired by the concerned Collector Land Acquisition, Budgam,” CEO letter reads.

The incumbent CEO Budgam, Fatima Tak said, “I will speak to the planning officer of the department to check whether the funds for the land acquisition were released or not.

“If the funds are in the treasury we will release them as soon as possible,” She said.

Director of School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said, “I will have to see the projection rate because as of now I have no information about the issue.”