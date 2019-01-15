About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

9 Pak labourers killed in landslide

Press Trust of India

Kohistan

Nine labourers were killed when their van was buried in a sudden landslide in mountainous northern Pakistan, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Monday night near Khushi point on the Karakoram Highway, authorities confirmed. 

Rescue workers "have successfully recovered the bodies of nine people from inside the van", the station house officer (SHO) at the site said.

The deceased were returning from work when their vehicle was crushed by the landslide.

The Karakoram Highway was subsequently closed for traffic. Police further said heavy machinery has been deployed to rescue other trapped labourers.

