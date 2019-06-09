9 labourers killed in Leh accident

June 09, 2019 | Umar Raina

At least nine non local labourers were killed in a tragic road accident after an truck fell into a deep gorge at Lamayuru Leh on Saturday.

Official sources said the LP truck bearing registration No JK013B/0171, which was on way from Srinagar to Leh, met with an accident on Srinagar-Leh highway near Lamayuru resulting in on-spot death of nine non local labourers who were on board on the truck.

They said the labourers belong to two families and are residents of Ajmer Sharief of Rajasthan.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and is now absconding.

SP Leh Sargun Shukla told Rising Kashmir that nine non local labourers were killed in the accident.

Three of the deceased were minors

The deceased were identified as Nandu wife of Baru, Vinod son of Baru, Papu son of Jamna ji , Premi wife of Papu, Nanda s/o Papu , Puran son of Papu.

Leh police has registered a case under FIR No FIR no 55/2019 u/s 279, 338, 304-A RPC and taken up investigation.