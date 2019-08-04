9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

August 04, 2019 15:06:00 | PTI/AFP

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.



The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.



"We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters.



"The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured.



"We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions." The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds."



Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on scene to provide any necessary assistance, he said.