9 KAS officers transferred after ECI concurrence

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Nine KAS officers were transferred on Tuesday following a concurrence of Election Commission of India conveyed by the CEO J&K.

According to an order issued here, Tasaduq Jeelani, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Raj Kumar Katoch, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, was transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Jammu.

Sunil Kumar under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda was posted as Deputy Secretary in the J&K State Information Commission.

Vishwajeet awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD was posted as General Manager DIC Ramban.

Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani General Manager DIC Ramban was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda.

Mohammad Rashid, Deputy Director district employment and counseling centre Rajouri was transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore.

Attar Chand, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, relieving Ashok Kumar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra of the additional charge of the post.

Kewal Krishan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore, was transferred and shall await further orders of posting In the General Administration Department.

