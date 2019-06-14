9 J&K players to vie Fin Swimming Nationals

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Under Water Sports Association selected nine players to represent the State in Fin-Swimming National Championship to be held at Palwal, Haryana.

Before leaving for the event, players went through coaching camp under the supervision of swimming expert Riyaz Wani.

Wani said many players showed interests in the discipline.

“After selection trials were held, nine players were selected from JK for Nationals.”

He further added that, “We received good support from parents and the officials. The players are enthusiastic and we are happy that the sport is starting,” he said.

Zeeshan Mushtaq, Omer Tariq, Salik Mir, Mahir Tariq, Shajar Lateef, Faiez Beigh, Mohammad Eisa, Mohammad Ibrahim , Hamid Munshi and Riyaz Wani (Coach) are part of contingent to participate in the nationals.

The association thanked Commissioner Secretary DYSS Sarmad Hafeez and President ATOK JKMBA Rauf Tramboo for providing pool facilities at MA Stadium, Jammu.